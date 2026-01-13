Brothers refuelling car killed by ‘drunk’ driver in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two men were killed in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park late Sunday night after being hit by a Honda city car allegedly being driven by a man under the influence of alcohol near a bus stop, police said on Monday, adding that they have arrested the erring car’s driver who had fled the scene. The suspect, an administrator at a private hospital in Noida, was arrested on Monday morning from his residential society in Sector 168. (HT Photo/Video grab)

The deceased Gaurav Sharma, 38, and Manoj Sharma, 42, were brothers, originally from Bihar. They were returning from Eco Tech to their residence in Kundli Bangar village in Greater Noida. The two lived in a joint family with their parents, wives, and children, said officials, adding that Gaurav ran a momos shop and Manoj operated a store.

Police identified the suspect driver as Siddharth Katayan, 31, originally from Bhagalpur district, Bihar, and resident of Sector 168, Greater Noida. He was allegedly driving the car all alone while returning from his duty when it hit the two brothers, the officials added.

“On Sunday night, around 9.15 pm near the Zero Point bus stop in Knowledge Park, the victims’ SUV (a Mahindra Bolero) had run out of fuel at Zero Point bus stop in Knowledge Park. They brought fuel from a nearby petrol pump in a can and were refuelling the car on the roadside when a Honda City coming from behind hit them,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Hemant Upadhyay. “Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida, where they later died during treatment on Sunday night.

Police said that a patrolling team noticed the incident and they rushed the injured to the hospital.

The suspect, an administrator at a private hospital in Noida, was arrested on Monday morning from his residential society in Sector 168. His car allegedly involved in the incident was also seized, said police.

“This was a purely accidental case. The medical examination revealed that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol. The post-mortem examinations have been conducted and the bodies have been cremated,” the ACP said.

The deceased were returning from Eco Tech to home when the incident took place, said officials.

A family member of the deceased registered an FIR at the Knowledge Park police station. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) under Section 281 (rash driving on a public way) and Section 106 (causing death by negligence), police said.