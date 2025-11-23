Bulk waste negligence under authority scanner in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: Housing societies, hotels, institutions and large commercial establishments have been “warned” of strict action for failing to manage the waste generated by them, Greater Noida authority officials said on Saturday. The officials added that the lapses were contributing to growing environmental risks. (HT Photo)

The officials added that the lapses were contributing to growing environmental risks, including foul odour, mosquito breeding, and contamination near green belts.

Many establishments continue to dump unsegregated waste, or rely entirely on municipal pick-up, despite being legally mandated to process waste at source through composting or authorised recyclers, the officials noted.

Principal general manager at the authority, Sandeep Chandra, said: “We have informed bulk waste generators that their trash must be processed as per the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 and 2024. Any negligence will invite strict action.”

Chandra said: “If any official or employee of the health department is found involved in facilitating improper disposal, action will be taken against them too.”

Officials added that a joint WhatsApp group had been created for bulk waste generators and the authority’s health wing to streamline communication and monitor compliance, though the emphasis remains on reducing the burden on the city’s waste system rather than administrative coordination.

Residents across several sectors said that mixed waste dumped along service lanes and green belts has become a recurring nuisance, adding that complaints often go unresolved for days.

A resident of Beta 1, Atul Kumar, said: “It starts with just a few bags of garbage, and within hours it becomes a full dump. The odour and mosquito breeding make it very difficult for families living nearby.”

Greater Noida, like other rapidly expanding urban centres, continues to struggle with rising waste volumes and limited processing capacity. Officials said the renewed enforcement drive aims to reduce landfill dependency and push high-volume generators towards decentralised waste management.

Public health experts have repeatedly flagged how improper segregation and dumping of mixed waste increases the load on landfills, and heightens the risk of vector-borne diseases in densely populated zones.