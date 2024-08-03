Burglars decamp with valuables worth 3 lakh from NRI couple’s home in Greater Noida

Two burglers struck at the empty house of an NRI couple in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning and made off with valuables worth over ₹3 lakh, senior police officers said on Friday, adding that the burglary was captured by the CCTV cameras from both within and outside the house. The matter was reported to the police by the society’s security team on Thursday, the owner of the house, who is out of the country, has provided the CCTV footage of the incident (HT Photo)

The incident was reported from Paramount Golfforeste Villas, a gated community in Greater Noida, where NRI Deepak Koundinya has a villa. Police said Koundinya and his family live in Canada.

“The matter was reported to the police by the society’s security team on Thursday. The owner of the house, who is out of the country, has provided the CCTV footage of the incident. In that, two burglars can be seen breaking and entering the villa and decamping with valuables from the house, all within six minutes,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

He said an FIR in the matter will be registered as soon as the security team of the gated community submits a complaint on behalf of the NRI family.

Police said in the CCTV footage, one man, wearing a cap and a mask, is first seen approaching the main gate of the house with a large door cutting tool. Within seconds, he manages to open the gate, and then moves inside after breaking open the second door. He then calls his accomplice -- also wearing a cap and mask and carrying a bag.

In another footage from inside the house, the burglars can be seen ransacking a room, while one of them takes a call on his phone. It appears that the caller tells them to go to another room and they move on. In the third footage, the two thieves are seen casually walking out of the house, with a full bag.

According to Koundinya, the thieves decamped with valuables worth over ₹3 lakh.

“The incident happened on Wednesday around 10.30am. Our house help discovered that the lock on the main door was broken, and several valuable items stolen. The thieves made off with jewellery, cash, currency from seven countries as well as expensive accessories such as sunglasses and bags,” said Koundinya (40), on a call from Toronto, Canada.

He further said his family left for Canada on May 29 this year and since then, the housekeeping help regularly visits the house to water the plants and clean the house.

“We got in touch with the society’s security team to file a complaint at the local police station. This incident has left me deeply concerned about the safety and security in place within the gated society, and we have raised the matter with the society’s security team as well,” said Koundinya, who works at a private firm in Canada.

When asked whether there has been a lapse in the gated society’s security measures, Naveen Bhati, the security supervisor of Paramount Golfforeste, said, “We are cooperating with the investigating teams and can only comment on the matter after the police have completed their investigation.”