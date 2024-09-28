Buy Indian goods to cut imports: Piyush Goyal at UPITS 2024

GREATER NOIDA: Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday gave a call to increase using Made-in-India goods to cut imports and boost domestic manufacturing. With over 206,000 visitors attending over the last four days, the UPITS 2024 has emerged as a hub for business opportunities, regional delicacies, and to have diverse cultural experiences. (HT Photo)

“Manufacturing and selling of Made-in-India products within the country and abroad will reduce imports, boost MSMEs, help ‘One District One Product’ scheme to grow,” reported PTI citing Goyal as saying during the valedictory function of the five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

The minister also termed the UPITS 2024 as “a symbol of India’s growing strength and global presence”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India,’ introduced 10 years ago, is being commemorated on its 10th anniversary through the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida… This event reflects how India is emerging as a powerful economic force, showcasing our manufacturing potential to the world,” he said on the occasion while presiding over the valedictory function.

Goyal was the chief guest at the function, and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, the minister of industrial development, export promotion, NRI, and investment promotion, Government of UP, was present as the guest of honour at the event.

On the occasion, Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh, described the UPITS 2024 as a “milestone” in driving the state’s industrial development. He underlined the event’s role in fostering business growth, attracting investments, and providing a platform for local industries to showcase their potential on an international stage.

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh government in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Ltd., the show has emerged as a vibrant platform for showcasing UP’s industrial, cultural, and culinary richness.

With over 206,000 visitors attending over the last four days, the UPITS 2024 has emerged as a hub for business opportunities, regional delicacies, and to have diverse cultural experiences.

According to the organisers, the fourth day witnessed nearly 90,000 visitors flocking to the UPITS.

Saturday being a holiday, drew families and food lovers alike, savouring a wide variety of regional cuisines and enjoying traditional crafts put on display. One of the major draws was the food stalls offering regional delicacies from across Uttar Pradesh.

Noida’s Gurjari thali, made from coarse grains like jowar and bajra, was a massive hit among health-conscious visitors.

Arun Bhati, the stall operator, attributed its popularity to Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Adityanath’s efforts to promote coarse grains, which are making a comeback as a healthy food option.

Other regional favorites also captured the attention of food lovers. Khurja’s famous Khurchan, a sweet and creamy dish, was a crowd favorite, while Lucknow’s timeless biryani drew many.

“The taste transported me back to my visit to Lucknow last year. It’s exactly the same authentic flavour,” said Ashish Yadav, a visitor from Bulandshahr.

The event concludes on Sunday.