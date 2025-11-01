Calibration testing successful; Noida airport closer to licence

The Noida International Aiport at Jewar successfully carried out a calibration flight on Friday, bringing it closer to a long-awaited opening to the public. The test, which aims to ensure the accuracy and reliability of air navigation and communication systems, is a mandatory step towards obtaining an aerodrome licence. The test was initially scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Friday due to weather conditions (Representive photo)

Earlier this week, HT reported that two tasks were pending ahead of the opening of the airport. The first was clearing leftover construction material from roads and open spaces, along with completing finishing touches such as landscaping, horticulture, and painting. The second was obtaining the aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a mandatory requirement for all commercial airports.

On Friday, as part of the test, an Air India aircraft conducted a successful landing at Noida airport around 11:20 am, stayed for two hours, and then took off, officials said. “The calibration flight is a mandatory test for airports and aviation equipment to ensure the accuracy and reliability of air navigation and communication systems, such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and radar,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of the Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL).

The specially equipped aircraft fly specific patterns to test ground-based navigation aids, confirming that the systems meet international safety standards, set by organisations like the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), before an airport is cleared for operations.

Shailendra Bhatia, the nodal officer of NIAL, said, “The aircraft came from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), took four to five rounds and then landed. There were checks for calibration and they took measures from all angles. Now credential authentication technology will be installed for the safety and security paving way for the operations.”

“These flights are critical for certifying that navigational systems are working correctly and can guide aircraft safely. The Noida International airport now is completely ready to start commercial and passenger operations because the calibration was successful,” Singh added.

The test was initially scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Friday due to weather conditions. It began at 10 am continued through the dayas planned, paving way for aerodrome license to be issued within a week”, he added.

NIAL officials said that DGCA had wanted to carry out the calibration flight test for two days beginning Thursday. “But since Friday weather conditions were favourable the technical formalities were carried out properly and now the license will be issued soon.”

The process of calibration involves a pre-calibration briefing, flight inspection, and data analysis. The aircraft flies at various altitudes and angles to record data from each system. Singh further said, “The aircraft are often equipped with highly sensitive instruments, flown by two pilots and a flight inspector. The data collected is analysed to measure signal strength, consistency, and accuracy, and to make necessary adjustments.”

Digital watch recorders (DWRs), digital automatic transmitters (DATs) and information service voice communication systems (ISVCs) are also assessed to check communication for execution of operations, NIAL officials added.

Bhatia said, “As the testing was successful and fulfils all parameters now the license is likely to be issued shortly.”

DGCA director general Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on Wednesday that the regulatory body is likely to issue the aerodrome license by November 7, paving the way for trial operations and commercial flights.

Officials privy to the developments had earlier said that DGCA had carried out aerodrome licensing inspections between September 22 and 25, during which 38 observations were raised regarding the airport’s readiness.

The pending points mainly relate to aerodrome infrastructure, rescue and fire-fighting services, air traffic control (ATC) equipment installation, and manpower augmentation, a senior government official had said, adding that the license will be issued only if the operator manages to fulfil all the mandatory requirements.