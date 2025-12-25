Car catches fire at Noida traffic signal; driver escapes unhurt

Noida: A car caught fire near the Sector-16 traffic signal in Noida on Tuesday evening but its driver managed to move out in time and escaped without injuries, police said on Wednesday. Some passerby noticed the smoke emerging out of the car and informed about it on emergency call no. 112 (HT Photos)

“The incident took place around 6 pm. The man was travelling from the Noida Sector-18 side towards Delhi and smoke began billowing from his car (Maruti Suzuki Dzire), prompting him to stop and get out of it, moments before it erupted in flames,” said the station house officer (Sector 20 police station) Arvind Kumar told HT.

Several bystanders filmed the burning car and posted it on social media. Visuals show the car going up in flames in the middle of the busy road, leading to a brief traffic jam as a crowd gathers at the spot.

HT, however, could not authenticate any video clip.

Some passerby noticed the smoke emerging out of the car and informed about it on emergency call no. 112. Police suspect a wiring fault caused the fire, though further investigation is on.

“Police and traffic personnel reached the scene and moved the damaged vehicle to the side of the road to clear the congestion. Firefighters later extinguished the blaze,” said chief fire officer (CFO) (Gautam Budh Nagar) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey told HT.

Officials said they didn’t have any detail about the car’s driver.

No case has been registered as no injuries were reported, and the incident is believed to be accidental, police said.

There has been a recent rise in cases of cars catching fire, and efforts are underway to determine the underlying causes, the CFO said.