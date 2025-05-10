Menu Explore
Car crushed in NH 91 crash in Gr Noida; victims pulled out after breaking windows

ByMaria Khan
May 10, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Three men were injured when a speeding truck hit their Santro on Highway 91 near Greater Noida. The driver fled; victims were rescued after 30 mins.

Three men were seriously injured after their Santro car was hit by a speeding truck on the old National Highway 91 near Kot village in Greater Noida on Friday morning, police said. The truck driver left his vehicle and fled the scene, vehicle, while the injured remained trapped inside the mangled car for nearly half an hour before locals and police rescued them.

The Santro car and the truck. (HT Photo)
The Santro car and the truck. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Pratap Nagar Colony in north Delhi, Mahesh Chand, resident of Samaspur Road in northeast Delhi, and Pushkar Raj, a resident of Sundar Nagar in central Delhi.

The accident took place at 10.30am when the men were travelling from Dadri towards Sikandrabad. The speeding truckhit their car near a U-turn, causing the car to crash into the median railing. Police do not yet know whether the car was hit head on or from behind. Locals informed police and began attempting to rescue the victims. Police arrived and joined the effort, and the victims were pulled out after breaking the car windows. The entire operation took nearly 30 minutes, police said.

“We received informed about the accident at 10.30am. We worked with local residents and rescued the victims, and took them to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida without delay. The truck driver fled the spot and we are trying to trace him,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri police station

The victims are still undergoing treatment in hospital. No FIR has been registered yet. Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted after the accident but restored shortly after the vehicles were removed from the road.

