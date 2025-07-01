Car stunts invite 1.23 lakh fine in Greater Noida

NoidaTwo vehicle owners in Greater Noida have been fined ₹1.23 lakh after a video of stunts being performed in their moving cars in Knowledge Park area surfaced on social media on Monday. Police said they have issued challan against the car owners and a case has been registered for rash driving and endangering life. The 15-second clip video purportedly shows stunts being performed on moving cars, with an unidentified man hanging out of a car window, waving a stick, while the driver’s door remains open. (HT Photos)

The 15-second clip video purportedly shows stunts being performed on moving cars, with an unidentified man hanging out of a car window, waving a stick, while the driver’s door remains open. Another car is seen speeding in a zigzag manner.

HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Noida traffic police tracked down the vehicles by scanning their registration numbers and issued challans amounting to ₹1.23 lakh — ₹65,500 for one vehicle and ₹57,500 for the other.

Noida’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “The exact date of the incident is yet to be ascertained while the matter has also been referred to the Knowledge Park police for further action, including seizure of the vehicles involved.”

Police said the fines were imposed under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 184 (dangerous driving), Section 189 (speeding), Section 179 (disobedience and obstruction), and Section 194B (seatbelt violation).

“A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the vehicle registration number on Monday and teams were formed to nab the suspects,” said Knowledge Park SHO Sarvesh Singh.

In a separately, Noida police slapped a ₹62,500 fine and arrested a man, identified as Veer Singh, a resident of Sector 70, for rash driving and speeding after a purported video showing him driving the car in a circle on a busy road in Noida.

“He was arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said Phase 3 SHO Dhruv Bhusan Dubey.

Last year, the traffic police issued 2.7 million challans including 86,890 for speeding; 58,101 for driving without seat belt; 32,636 for tripling on bike; 1,707,518 for riding bikes without helmets. During the same period, 462 people died and 966 people were injured in 1,156 accidents.