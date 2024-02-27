Cash collection agent arrested for concocting loot story, stealing 1.15 cr

A 25-year-old cash collection agent, who concocted a loot story to dupe his employer of ₹1.15 crore, was arrested on charges of cheating and breach of trust on Tuesday, said the Greater Noida police, adding that he hid the cash in a hole at his relative’s home in Bulandshahr from where a portion of the cash was recovered. The suspect in custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

On Monday night, Gopal Goyal, a businessman in Dadri, reached the Beta 2 police station to lodge a complaint that four unidentified people waylaid and robbed his collection agent Ketan Singh, 25, a resident of Jarcha in Greater Noida, near ATS Roundabout, of ₹1.15 crore, said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Singh, according to Goyal’s complaint, was going to hand over the cash to a businessman in Delhi and was on his way from Greater Noida on his motorcycle when the alleged loot took place, the officer added.

Police found Singh’s claims to be dubious after they checked the CCTV footage from the location where the alleged loot had taken place.

“During interrogation, he (Singh) broke down and revealed that instead of going to Delhi, he went to his uncle Guddu’s home in Bulandshahr and buried the cash there,” said ADCP Kumar, adding that ₹1.07 crore has been was recovered from Guddu’s home.

“Guddu, who took ₹7.5 lakh, is on the run and efforts are underway to arrest him. Neither Singh nor Guddu has a previous crime record and it has come to fore that they concocted the whole robbery tale just to siphon off money for their personal use,” said a police officer associated with the probe, asking not to be named.

“Singh was employed with Goyal since the last one year. Previously, he used to transfer small amounts of cash. But when he came to know that he was to deliver a huge amount of cash, he made a plan with his uncle to steal the money,” the office quoted above said.

A case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 406 (breach of trust), and 411 (dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two suspects at Beta 2 police station on Tuesday. Further probe is on in the case.