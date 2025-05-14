CBSE results 2025: Bright scores from Noida even as region ranks low

NOIDA: Despite several students from the Noida region — which includes Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad — securing exceptional scores in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams for 2025, the overall Noida region’s average at 81.29% was below the national average of 88.39%, according to the board’s statistics released on Tuesday. Gautam Budh Nagar district, which had the highest number of schools (235) in the Noida region, recorded a Class 12 pass percentage of 86.79%, with 17,993 out of 20,731 students passing. (Suni Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida region was placed 16th among 17 CBSE regions, according to data. In Class 10, pass percentage was at 89.41%, but the region was ranked 16th, just ahead of Guwahati, Assam.

Gautam Budh Nagar district, which had the highest number of schools (235) in the Noida region, recorded a Class 12 pass percentage of 86.79%, with 17,993 out of 20,731 students passing. Among them, 91.74% (8181) of the female students and 83.06% (9812) of the male students cleared the exams.

Ghaziabad, with 232 schools, had a pass percentage of 85.69% in Class 12. Out of 20,444 students who appeared, 17,519 passed. Girl students here outperformed boys as well, with 89.88% (7896) of them clearing the exams as compared to 82.54% (9623) boys.

As per data, pass percentage of Noida region for class 12 in 2024 was 80.27% and for class 10 it was 90.46%. Noida region includes Gautam Budh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad and 16 other nearby districts. In 2023, the Noida region registered a pass percentage of 80.36% for class 12 and 92.50% for class 10.

Experts attributed the regional dip to varying levels of difficulty in question papers for key subjects like Mathematics and physics.

“The paper pattern made it difficult for high achievers to score 100s, but average performers seem to have done better. The overall marginal rise reflects that,” said Renu Singh, director-principal of Amity International School, Noida.

To avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list is prepared and declared by the CBSE. However, the Board will issue the merit certificate to the top 0.1% of students who scored the highest marks in subjects. The certificate will be made available in the Digi-Locker of the concerned student.

In Class X Noida region, 168,658 students appeared out of which 150,795 passed the examinations out of which 87,722 students were boys while 63,073 students were girls.

Top performers shine despite trends

In Ghaziabad, Shlokaa Upadhyaya, a student of Delhi Public School Raj Nagar Extension, scored 99.8% in the Humanities stream in Class 12, with full marks in English Core, political science, geography, and geospatial technology. “I studied the whole day during the boards, but didn’t expect perfect scores in so many subjects. Half of our preparation was already covered in school,” she said, adding she now aspires to pursue civil services after completing her graduation.

“The results were quite unexpected, but I am fully satisfied. I was confident of scoring full marks in two subjects. I focused mainly on Accounts while balancing other subjects through a year-long, well-planned schedule. Avoiding last-minute preparation really helped,” said Tanvi Jain, a Class 12 student from Amity International School, Vasundhara, Sector 6, Ghaziabad who secured 99.2%, adding that she is considering to pursue B.Com (Hons) along with chartered accountancy (CA).

Twisha Prasad, a Class 12 student from Amity International School, Noida, who scored 98.2%, said, “I focused solely on NCERT books and consistent revision. I was aiming for a perfect score in psychology and I’m thrilled I got it. It feels like a reward for steady effort and God’s grace.” She now plans to do both psychology and journalism for higher studies.

At DPS Gautam Budh Nagar, Anindita Basu from Class XII scored 98.6% (humanities) while Kyra Gupta (humanities) and Anushna Chakrabarti (science) scored 97.2% and Ahan Goel (hunanities) scored 97% marks.

From DPS Noida, the school recorded a 100% pass rate with an average aggregate of 90.7% in Class 10. The top scorer, Ashiman Das, scored 99.6%, while Shatakshi Ta, Laqshika Kashyap, Samyan Jain, and Arnav Gangwar all scored above 99.2%.

“Our students continue to make us proud. The strong showing is a reflection of their effort and our focus on academic rigour and holistic growth,” said DPS Noida principal Kamini Bhasin.

Mihir Bansal, from Ursuline Convent Senior Secondary School, Greater Noida, scored 98.8% in Class 12. Meanwhile, Yugank, from the same school, achieved 99% in Class 10. From Apeejay International School, Mehakpreet Kaur scored 96.8% in Class 12, while Samridhha Roy achieved 98.4% in Class 10.

In Class 10, Aarav Malhotra, a student of DPS Greater Noida (West), scored a perfect 100%. His father shared that Aarav will now prepare for IIT JEE and has a passion for Chemistry and Maths.

The gender gap in performance continues, with 87.06% of female students in the Noida region passing compared to 77.20% of male students in class 12 exams.