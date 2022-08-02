Charging of Supertech twin towers in Noida postponed; demolition likely to be delayed
Noida: The process of fixing explosives at the Supertech Twin Towers has been postponed due to clearance issues raised by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), This is likely to delay the demolition of the structures scheduled for the afternoon of August 21. Charges were supposed to be placed on pillars of the towers from August 2 and the entire process was estimated to be completed in about15 days.
The charging was postponed after a meeting of the Noida authority, CBRI, Supertech, and Edifice Engineering on Monday. Officials said charging will begin only after all concerns raised by the CBRI have been addressed. The institute has asked for several details related to the blast design, explosives to be used, vibrations and safety measures. Edifice is required to submit a response by August 5, following which the authority and the two companies will meet again on August 6.
“Once Edifice submits their replies, the CBRI will do an analysis and give its report. This report will decide the final timelines for the charging process,” a senior Noida authority official said.
During the last hearing, CBRI informed the Supreme Court that it is yet to get several reports on the blast design, ground vibration, post-demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report and dust cloud. Besides, the institute also sought details on the structural audit of nearby buildings from Supertech.
Additionally, Supertech has also been instructed by the Supreme Court to make the payments to the CBRI at the earliest. The institute has raised a bill for ₹72 lakh which is yet to be paid.
However, according to some senior officials, the delay in charging process may not delay the final demolition on August 21. Coordination issues are likely to be cleared within two-three days and since the Supreme Court earlier extended the deadline till August 28, the demolition needs to be conducted before that.
Additionally, police are yet to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for using explosives. According to officials, the NOC is likely to be granted by Tuesday.
“We are waiting to get clearance from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), which is expected within a day. As soon as we get that, the police NOC will be granted,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).
-
Ghaziabad court hands death penalty to man convicted of killing seven members of a family
Ghaziabad: After a long trial of more than nine years, a Ghaziabad court on Monday awarded the death penalty to a convict for murdering seven members of a family. The court termed the murders as “rarest of rare”. The case relates to the murder of his wife (65), businessman Satish Goel, their son and daughter-in-law and their three minor children inside their house at Nai Basti in Ghaziabad on the night of May 21, 2013.
-
Yeida to launch plot scheme near Jewar airport site on August 15
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will launch a plot scheme for residential, industrial and commercial use near the upcoming Jewar airport site on Independence Day (August 15). The commercial plots for shops, fuel stations, kiosks and cafeterias will be for sale at Sector 6, 15A, 23, 34, 47, 53, 55, 61 and 117 among others, sources added. The rates for the plots are yet to be finalised.
-
Greater Noida sports complex to open for public soon
The Greater Noida authority will soon open the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex for public use. The authority is in the process of onboarding one or more agencies, or coaches, to run the facility. The sports complex, spread across 39 acres of land, was completed by the end of 2015 at a cost of ₹130 crore. It was to be opened for public use in 2016 but incurred severe delay.
-
Security guard dies after iron gate crashes in Noida housing society
Noida: A security guard at a high-rise residential society in Sector 78 died after an iron-gate fell on him. Residents alleged negligence in the maintenance facility and blamed the builder of the housing society for the death. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the deceased, identified as Ramhit Yadav (28), was opening the sliding iron-gate of Sikka Karmic housing society. He is survived by his wife and a four-month-old son.
-
Another elderly couple resorts to ‘Gandhigiri’ to evict tenant in Greater noida
Greater Noida: Another elderly couple has begun a sit-in at Ace Aspire apartments in Greater Noida (west) to make their tenant vacate the property. SC Gupta (73) and his wife Lalithesh Gupta (72) alleged that their flat is being illegally occupied by their tenant after the rent agreement expired in March this year. The couple's son lives abroad and bought the flat in 2017. SC Gupta and his wife met the district magistrate on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics