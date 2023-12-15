Chief secy asks agencies to stick by deadline, ready Noida airport by Sept 2024

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra directed the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle formed by concessionaire Swiss company Zurich International AG, to complete the Noida international airport project in Jewar by end-September 2024. A joint coordination committee led by chief secretary DS Mishra on Friday inspected the ongoing works at the greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar. (HT Photo)

The direction came after an inspection by the joint coordination committee led by Mishra on Friday. Mishra later held a meeting with all stakeholders, including YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann, Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Vir Singh, and senior officials of civil aviation department.

“The work on Noida international greenfield airport should be completed by end-September 2024 so that operations can be started as per the fixed timelines,” said Mishra.

Mishra inspected the air traffic control building, runway, terminal building, parking and other areas and directed the officials to expedite the work so that operations can be started as per the fixed timelines.

The NIAL said at least 80% work on the runway has been completed and the work on the eight storey ATC building is nearing completion.

Officials of NIAL, the ministry of home affairs, Central Industrial Security Force, the ministry of civil aviation and other departments were directed to work in coordination to complete the project on time.

“The issues related to security at the airport were discussed in detail. CS directed that there should be smooth coordination among all departments so that the airport starts operations without any hurdle once the construction work gets completed,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, NIAL and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

“Contractor Tata Projects said they have increased the number of workers at the site so that they can deliver the project as per the deadline. Now the agency has more than 7,000 workers at the site to put work on the fast-track,” said Singh.

Once completed, Phase 1 of the airport will cater to 12 million passengers annually which will increase to 70 million passengers by Phase 4. The first phase will have one 3,900 metre runway with a capacity of 28 aircraft stands, and will witness 100,000 air traffic movements per year, said officials.

A passenger terminal, having an area of 100,000 square metres, will also be constructed, said officials.