Child’s death case: NHRC summons Noida police commissioner

The National Human Rights Commission has summoned the Gautam Budh Nagar Police commissioner after receiving a plea alleging that local police failed to register a case in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy and compromised the incident without filing a first information report (FIR). The incident came to the NHRC’s notice after Ghaziabad-based human rights activist Rajeev Kumar Sharma filed a petition seeking intervention in the minor’s death. The child died after a wall collapsed on him in Greater Noida’s Saini village on May 19, 2025. (HT Archive)

HT tried to contact GB Nagar Police commissioner Laxmi Singh, seeking her response on the matter, however none was received till the time of going to print. Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said that they are “conducting an inquiry into the matter.”

The commission took cognizance of the petition and on June 3, 2025 directed the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, according to the commission’s order issued Tuesday. HT has accessed the order regarding case number 6799/24/30/2025.

On September 8, 2025, the commission received a letter from the deputy commissioner of police along with a report prepared by the assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida, according to Tuesday’s order. “It was stated in the report that both the parties had reached a compromise and the victim’s family was paid ₹2,00,000 by the other family and, as such, no further action is required in the present case,” the commission’s action report stated.

The commission observed that, apart from monetary compensation, there was no mention of an FIR registered under relevant sections, including Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to buildings), in a case where a child lost his life due to a faulty building. “Furthermore, the concerned authority, without considering the applicability of the relevant law(s) in the present case, had stated that a compromise had been arrived at between the parties and no further action is required,” it added.

HT tried to contact GB Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and also shared a copy of the action taken report, seeking her response regarding the summons.

The case was heard Tuesday, and the commission summoned the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner to appear in person on April 6 with relevant documents. The next hearing is scheduled for April 6.