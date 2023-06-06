Coconut seller arrested in Noida for sprinkling drain water on coconuts

A coconut vendor in Greater Noida West was arrested on Monday for using drain water to sprinkle on the tender coconuts on his cart, the Gautam Budh Nagar police said on Tuesday, adding that they arrested the man after taking cognizance of a video of his act that was widely shared on social media. Sameer, 28, known only a single name, lives in the shanties near Shree Radha Sky Garden high-rise complex in Greater Noida West. (HT Photo)

In the video, taken outside a high-rise society, the vendor fills a jar with roadside drain water and sprinkles it on the tender coconuts in his cart.

According to Anil Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, the video surfaced on social media on Monday.

“The video was shot outside the Shree Radha Sky Garden high-rise complex. Taking cognizance, the vendor was identified and detained on the spot the same day. He was identified as Sameer, 28, known only a single name, who lives in the shanties near the high-rise society,” said SHO Kumar.

He added that a first information report was registered against him under sections 270 (malignantly doing any act likely to spread infection) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect was sent to judicial custody,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON