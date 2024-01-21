Commercial vehicles banned from entering Delhi from 12 Gzb borders ahead of R-Day

The traffic police have prohibited the entry of commercial vehicles from Ghaziabad district’s 12 border points into Delhi in view of the full-dress rehearsal and the Republic Day parade, the officials said. The official said that no commercial vehicles like trucks etc, will be allowed to enter Delhi during the prohibited days. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The list of borders that will remain shut include the ones at UP-Gate, Delhi Meerut Expressway UP-Gate, Maharajpur/Anand Vihar, Seemapuri, DLF Bhopra, Loni border, EDM Mall Road, Surya Nagar, Tulsi Niketan, Sewadham Chowki Tiraha, Ankur Vihar, and Sabhapur Tiraha.

According to Virendra Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP - traffic), Ghaziabad, this time all the 12 borders will be shut from 8pm on January 22 to January 23 for the full-dress rehearsal and from 8pm on January 25 to end of Republic Day parade on January 26.

Last year, only five borders with Delhi had been closed.

“The decision has been taken in coordination with Delhi Police,” he said, adding that a meeting was held with them on Friday.

“In case of alternative, these vehicles can move to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) to move to their destination. Otherwise, entry of commercial vehicles, light/medium/heavy, will not be allowed to enter Delhi,” the ADCP added.

The 135km long EPE passes through Palwal, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Kundli in order to bypass traffic from entering Delhi.