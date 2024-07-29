Commuters face snarl due to diversion for Kanwariyas at Kalindi Kunj

Noida: Many commuters were hit by traffic snarl on Monday at the Kalindi Kunj border from Delhi to Noida side due to traffic diversion arrangements put in place for a smooth passage of Kanwar pilgrims, and especially after two trucks also broke down on the route in the morning, officers said. The traffic police have reserved two of the four lanes from Okhla Bird Sanctuary to Okhla Barrage for the devotees carrying Kanwars and diverted the traffic on the other two lanes. (HT Photo)

To be sure, there are four lanes from Kalindi Kunj to Noida, and these lanes are divided by a central verge, separating two lanes. To facilitate Kanwar pilgrims, the Noida traffic police and Delhi traffic police have placed barriers, and reserved two lanes for the pilgrims. Thus, shifting the traffic movement on the remaining two right lanes.

The traffic congestion started during peak hours from Kalindi Kunj crossing, as the police personnel also halted traffic to facilitate Kanwar pilgrims navigate the crossing. This becomes a bottleneck during peak hours at the spot, said police.

“We have reserved two lanes and also deployed personnel from Okhla Barrage, Bird Sanctuary, Shanti Temple and Chilla Border. On Monday morning, two trucks broke down at Kalindi Kunj, which led to traffic congestion. Later, those vehicles were removed and the traffic situation eased,” said, Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic).

Prakash Gupta, a commuter, said that he was travelling from Jasola to Noida Sector 18 when he got stuck in congestion at Okhla Barrage.

“I remained stuck for around an hour. From Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Okhla Phase 1, etc., the Okhla barrage is the main route that connects Delhi to Noida. When I reached the barrage, I found the two lanes were blocked for Kanwar pilgrims. Traffic police should deploy additional force and make a plan to prevent congestion,” he said.