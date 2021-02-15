Cop among two held for bribery
A constable working with the cyber police station was among two people arrested by Noida Police on Sunday for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for dismissal of fraud charges against a finance company.
According to police officials, a Sector 65-based finance company had reached out to people with offers of becoming field officers for providing loan to women if they could bring in clients and take registration fees from them. The complainant, who was an employee of the company and had raked in ₹60,000 as registration fees collected from 12 women, became suspicious when he didn’t become a field officer.
A police official said that the complainant made a call to the cyber crime investigation team in Lucknow asking for a probe, after which a team from the Noida cyber police station started investigating the matter.Three men of the company were detained and the cops allegedly asked them for ₹7 lakh in exchange for getting the charges dropped. They settled at ₹5 lakh, of which ₹2 lakh was given immediately. The men were released afterwards.
“But the cops kept asking for ₹3 lakh more and asked them to meet them near the Noida stadium on Sunday with the money,” said the complainant.
On Sunday, a civilian, named Sonu Singh, came to the spot to collect the money. Noida Police, which already had received a tip-off that an exchange of money was going to take place, sent a team from the Sector 12-22 police post to the spot.
Police officials said that Sonu was immediately taken into custody. During questioning, he confessed that his friend, Nitin Chaudhary, a constable with the cyber police station, had asked him to collect the money from the stadium.
“After this, Chaudhary too was arrested. Four other constables and a sub-inspector from the cyber police station are also a part of the extortion scheme. They will be nabbed soon,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.
He added that the initial claims against the company of defrauding people are also being investigated while the role of the complainant is also under probe.
The suspects were booked under sections 342, 386 and 383 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) along with relevant sections of the anti-corruption act. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SKM seeks ‘unconditional’ release of activist Disha Ravi, Tikait shies away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government wants to prolong agitation, says Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar records 76% turn out for second dose; few takers for mop-up round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, injures self in Vaishali flat; probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 days after man’s death over parking spot, family ‘awaits’ police action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Man kills minor girl for rejecting his proposal; held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Kidnapped boy recovered from Dankaur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog in morning gives way to warmer day; air quality improves slightly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida begins developing park on landfill site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fog effect: Six injured as heavy vehicles collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Ghaziabad most polluted cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Six held for snatching money from people returning from ATMs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Control room fields queries about vaccine effects, dispels fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police look for suspect in 4-yr-old’s abduction, murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox