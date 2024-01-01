Cop dies in Noida after pick-up truck rams into police vehicle

A police sub-inspector was killed and two other personnel were left injured after a speeding pick-up truck rammed into their vehicle in Noida’s Sector 2 on Monday, said police. The police vehicle that was rammed by a pick-up truck. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to station house officer (SHO), Phase 1, Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, the deceased was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Ram Kishore Sharma, 54, originally from Meerut, while the injured personnel were sub-inspector Vijay Ahlawat and constable Naresh, who were were posted at Phase 1 police station.

The incident occurred as Sharma along with Ahlawat and Naresh were on patrol near Sector 2 at around 2am. Suddenly, a speeding pick-up truck crashed into their police jeep in the middle of the junction.

Naresh was in the driver’s seat while Sharma was sitting next to him, and Ahlawat was in the back seat, he added.

“The collision was so intense that the left side of the police jeep was destroyed, and Sharma suffered severe fractures on both legs and a head injury,” said the SHO.

Alawat and Naresh, the other two, meanwhile, are out of danger, police said.

During investigation, it came to light that the accused pick-up driver was in an inebriated condition. He was arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.