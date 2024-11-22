Counting for Gzb bypoll today, expect results by afternoon

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration is geared up for counting of votes at Govindpuram Anaj Mandi on Saturday, and the process for the Ghaziabad assembly seat bypoll may stretch 25-30 rounds, officials said on Friday. According to official figures, total of 461,644 voters were eligible for voting for the Ghaziabad assembly seat bypoll held on November 20. The total electorate included 254,159 males, 207,456 women and 23 transgenders. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The polling was held on November 20 along with eight other assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Ghaziabad seat witnessed the lowest turnout of 33.30% of all of them.

“Due to low turnout, we expect that the final results may be declared by Saturday afternoon. In all, we have about 509 EVMs (electronic voting machines) used in the polling and the votes polled will be counted for all 507 polling booths,” said Santosh Kumar, city magistrate and returning officer.

