Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Counting for Gzb bypoll today, expect results by afternoon

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The polling was held on November 20 along with eight other assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Ghaziabad seat witnessed the lowest turnout of 33.30% of all of them

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration is geared up for counting of votes at Govindpuram Anaj Mandi on Saturday, and the process for the Ghaziabad assembly seat bypoll may stretch 25-30 rounds, officials said on Friday.

According to official figures, total of 461,644 voters were eligible for voting for the Ghaziabad assembly seat bypoll held on November 20. The total electorate included 254,159 males, 207,456 women and 23 transgenders. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
According to official figures, total of 461,644 voters were eligible for voting for the Ghaziabad assembly seat bypoll held on November 20. The total electorate included 254,159 males, 207,456 women and 23 transgenders. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The polling was held on November 20 along with eight other assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Ghaziabad seat witnessed the lowest turnout of 33.30% of all of them.

“Due to low turnout, we expect that the final results may be declared by Saturday afternoon. In all, we have about 509 EVMs (electronic voting machines) used in the polling and the votes polled will be counted for all 507 polling booths,” said Santosh Kumar, city magistrate and returning officer.

According to official figures, total of 461,644 voters were eligible for voting for the Ghaziabad assembly seat bypoll held on November 20. The total electorate included 254,159 males, 207,456 women and 23 transgenders.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On