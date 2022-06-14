Country’s first RRTS trainset reaches Duhai depot in Ghaziabad

The country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trainset, with six coaches, has arrived at Ghaziabad’s Duhai depot. The train-set, manufactured at Gujarat’s Savli plant, is being tested at present.

According to officials of the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC), in charge of developing the project, the first trial is likely to commence in the last quarter of the current year.

The RRTS project, pegged at ₹30,274 crore, will cover an 82-km-long route. The project, which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, is likely to get commissioned in March 2025. About 17km of the route will run through Ghaziabad (Sahibabad to Duhai) and is being developed as a priority section. It is likely to become operational by March 2023.

“Testing has begun for the trains, and it is expected that the trial run will start in the last quarter of the current year. The commencement of the priority section is scheduled for March 2023 and a final clearance will be given by the commissioner of metro rail safety before the trains will be roped in for passenger operations,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

“Different tests will be conducted over six months to check the safety, speed, and synchronisation of operations through simulators and test tracks. The civil construction work is about 90% complete for the priority section, while tracks, signalling, electrical wiring, and other processes are being integrated simultaneously,” Vats added. A control facility is being developed at the Duhai depot for this purpose.

During testing, the train will be checked to see if it achieves the maximum design speed of 180kmph. Apart from speed, the NCRTC is also attempting to use the European Train Control System 2 (ETCS-2) for signalling. The ETCS-2 is a radio-based system through which the train continuously sends data on its direction and location to the control centre.

The train’s aerodynamic design is a first-of-its-kind feature, and the agency is trying to make provisions for luggage space in coaches. The present tests and trials will cover the priority section, while trials for other sections between Delhi and Meerut will commence as and when the specific corridors get completed, officials said.

The manufacturing facility at Savli will deliver a total of 210 cars, which are being developed as part of the central government’s Make in India initiative. The NCRTC unveiled the first look of the interior of an RRTS train on March 16.

Officials said that the first train-set was delivered in less than two years, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The contract for development of trains and coaches was awarded in August 2020.

The RRTS trains will have premium coaches with 60 seats, and standard coaches with 70 seats. In all, a six coach RRTS train will be able to transport 1,750 passengers, including the standing capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON