Covid crisis: Noida, Ghaziabad gear up to restrict entry of travellers from high-risk states

Noida and Ghaziabad district authorities are putting in pace to implement an Uttar Pradesh government advisory to screen people travelling from states having a weekly Covid positivity rate of 3% or more from July 24. Such travellers will be required to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than four days, or a vaccination certificate indicating that they had been administered both doses.

Government officials said the measure were to prevent or delay a possible third wave of Covid-19. Uttar Pradesh has been recovering from the second wave that struck it in April-May. According to the state control room figures released on Wednesday, the state has only 1,093 active cases with 31 in Noida and 30 in Ghaziabad.

“We have directed our health department to chalk out a strategy at the earliest. We will rely on around 600 surveillance teams, called ‘Nigrani Samitis’, active in their respective areas in the district,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of GB Nagar. “Since we do not have any major railway station or interstate bus terminals (ISBTs), a majority of travellers from other state come to Noida by roads. It is not possible to stop all vehicles at Noida’s UP borders. So, these Nigrani Samitis will help us out with information about such travellers.”

The official website of the director general medical health, UP, stated that travellers coming to Uttar Pradesh from high Covid positivity states of Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha or Andhra Pradesh between July 24 to July 31 must make one of the two documents available at the point of entry into Uttar Pradesh.

Government officials said that the website will be regularly updated with the list of high Covid positivity states in the coming weeks.

In Ghaziabad, the district officials said that people arrive through various modes like metro trains, railway trains or at ISBTs and road.

“So, we will have teams deployed at each deboarding points to check for such travellers. Likewise, we are also writing to different government departments, hotels and will even seek the help of residents welfare associations (RWAs) to provide us with information about such travellers. Hospitals will also be asked to furnish such information,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer of Ghaziabad, adding that the district too had 360 Nigrani Samitis.

UP share its borders with Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of the Ghaziabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association, agreed with the state government’s measures.

“The step will help prevent inflow of infection into the state and even other Covid variants which may be more severe. The use of proper enforcement and resources is must. If travellers see any laxity, the entire purpose of the system will be defeated. Further, there should be no relaxations for any VIPs or politicians or other such persons,” said Dr Agarwal.