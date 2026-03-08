Days later, Delhi man held for killing woman; ₹3 lakh, car seized

NOIDA: Days after police found the decomposed body of a 23-year-old woman near Gulshan One29 Mall in Noida, a 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangling her to death, officials said on Saturday. Officials said the matter was reported on March 2 (Photo for representation)

Police identified the accused as Vicky Mathur, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in East Delhi. The Noida Expressway police team arrested him from Sector-129 on March 6. The woman was identified as Kavita alias Kavya, a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manisha Singh said the arrest was made after analysing leads gathered during the investigation. “The police team used manual intelligence and electronic surveillance inputs to identify and apprehend the accused. During the operation, the car used in the crime and ₹3.02 lakh were recovered from his possession,” Singh said.

“Mathur and Kavita, both married to other people, were in a relationship. Kavita left her home with ₹3 lakh to live with Mohit. However, a dispute broke out between them, following which the accused allegedly strangled her and fled with the money,” Singh added.

Officials said the case was reported on March 2 after Expressway police received information about a woman’s body lying along the service road near the Panchsheel underpass in Noida. Police teams reached the spot and initiated a preliminary investigation. Based on a complaint submitted by the informant, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Gautam Budh Nagar police said that a case was registered at the Expressway police station under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said further legal proceedings are underway.