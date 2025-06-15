Decomposed body found near road in Ghaziabad

A decomposing body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his early 30s, was found stuffed in an old plastic bag and partially eaten by community dogs near a road in Indraprastha Colony under Teela Mod police station in Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, on Saturday morning, police said. The spot on the service road in Ghaziabad's Tila Mod where the body was found wrapped in a bag. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident came to light around 7:30 am when passersby noticed a foul smell and saw dogs tearing at a discarded plastic bag near the colony road. “Around 7:30 am, passersby called to report that a body was being eaten by dogs near the road leading to the residential colony in Tila Mod. Police teams were rushed to the spot. “The scene was secured, and the corpse was sent for a postmortem examination,” said Teela Mod SHO Kartar Singh.

Police said the body, which was in a state of advanced decomposition, was tied up in a plastic bag. Initial observations suggest the man was aged between 30 and 32 years. The body did not bear any documents or possessions that could help in identification.

“It is suspected that the person may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the area. Efforts are currently underway to identify the deceased, and a case will be registered after the autopsy report arrives. We are investigating all possibilities, and further action will be taken once the postmortem reports come in and the body is identified,” added Singh.

The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause and time of death. Police teams are checking missing persons’ reports in the area and are likely to analyse CCTV footage from nearby streets.