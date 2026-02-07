Delhi cop held for partner’s suicide bid at Greater Noida high-rise

A 35-year-old Delhi Police head constable was arrested on Friday after his 34-year-old partner, who he was living with, allegedly shot herself using his licensed pistol in a Greater Noida West high-rise, police said, adding that the woman is in critical condition and is on ventilator support at a private hospital. Primarily investigation and evidence indicated that it was a case of attempted suicide, said police.

The woman is from Meerut and resides at a high-rise in Greater Noida West, while the head constable is from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. He is currently posted at Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj. They started residing together in Greater Noida West from the past three-four months.

Police said the head constable is married and has two kids. “At around 1am on Friday, the couple was consuming alcohol at their house with around five other friends, when the head constable reportedly received a video call from his wife. Following the call, a fight broke out between the woman and the policeman and she locked herself in a room,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

She allegedly shot at herself and sustained severe head injuries. “The head constable and his friends broke open the locked room and rushed the woman to a nearby private hospital in his car,” the ACP said.

After police were informed, the man was arrested.

“During the investigation it was revealed that the head constable and the woman had been in a relationship for the past six to seven years. His divorce case is pending in court,” said ACP Kumar.

Police said that nothing suspicious has been found and primarily investigation and evidence indicated that it was a case of attempted suicide.

A case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 62 (punishment to commit offence) of the BNS was registered at the Bisrakh police station against the head constable, and the weapon used in the crime was also seized.