Despite Grap-4 curbs, construction continues in Greater Noida; fines 50 lakh imposed

GREATER NOIDA: Even as regulations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 stay enforced across NCR, construction activity continued at multiple locations in Greater Noida, with penalties amounting to ₹49.45 lakh being imposed for breaches over the last two days, officials said on Friday. Residential pockets were also found to be flouting restrictions (File photo)

According to officials, inspections carried out in the last two days found violations at 46 sites, including residential plots, builder projects and industrial units, where construction was ongoing despite restrictions or where mandatory dust control measures were missing.

Enforced following directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Grap-4 mandates a near-complete halt on construction activities and strict adherence to dust mitigation measures such as covering construction material and regular water sprinkling.

Sumit Yadav, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida Authority, said: “Despite repeated advisories, several sites were found continuing construction or failing to follow dust control measures.”

Officials said violations were found across sectors and villages under the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) area. Major developers in Sector 1 were fined ₹5 lakh each, while in Kheda Choganpur, individual plot owners and firms were also penalised ₹5 lakh each.

In sectors 10 and 12, as well as industrial areas in Ecotech-6 and Ecotech-8, several construction and industrial units were fined amounts ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹1 lakh.

Residential pockets were also found to be flouting restrictions. In Bhanauta and Chhapraula, multiple plot owners were fined ₹1 lakh each. A total penalty of ₹6.7 lakh was imposed on 22 residents in Eta One, where construction activity was underway.

“All violators have been directed to deposit the penalty within a week and ensure strict compliance with pollution control norms,” Yadav said, adding that enforcement drives would continue as long as Grap-4 remained in force.

Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that continued construction during high pollution episodes significantly worsens particulate matter levels, reducing the effectiveness of emergency measures aimed at protecting public health, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Construction dust is a key contributor to winter air pollution across NCR cities.