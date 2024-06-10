Develop 1.25% more ponds due to vanishing water bodies: Gautam Budh Nagar DM

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday directed officials to ensure that around 1.25% more ponds are developed at new locations in view of the water bodies either completely vanishing due to encroachment or occupied due to development works in the district. The directions came following a district wetland committee meeting at the Collectorate held by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration in which instructions were issued to officials about rejuvenation/redevelopment of water bodies. (HT Photo)

The directions came following a district wetland committee meeting convened at the Collectorate by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration in which instructions were issued to officials about rejuvenation/redevelopment of water bodies.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma directed the officials concerned to provide a report on current status of water bodies within the district measuring 2-2.25 hectares and above, and provide details of the action taken on the water bodies post the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) intervention.

He said that directions to prepare a master plan of the water bodies falling under the jurisdiction of Gautam Budh Nagar have been issued, and the officials have been asked to provide the same ahead of the next wetland committee meeting.

“Details of the current status of the water bodies measuring 2-2.25 hectares and above and action taken post the intervention by NGT have also been sought,” the DM informed.

Satellite images of the water bodies that have been reeling under encroachments have also been sought from officials concerned to ascertain the encroachment situation on ground, the official said.

Additionally, forest department officials and administrative officials have been directed to ensure rejuvenation of ponds that have been encroached upon, and tree plantation on the banks of Hindon river have also been recommended.

According to divisional forest officer, PK Srivastava, while instructions have been given for revival and rejuvenation of water bodies, “we have been asked to see if the vacant land close to the Hindon river can be used for plantation purposes”.

The move will help keep the place safe from encroachments in future, he added.

There are 1,018 waterbodies registered across the district, as per the revenue department statistics.

As many as 211 water bodies across the district have been reeling under encroachments of residential establishments that have been developed by the locals, as per the district administration records.

Maximum encroachments have come up in Dadri, with as many as 134 water bodies/ponds encroached, of the total 480 water bodies, followed by Sadar (Noida) where 48 water bodies of the total 245 are encroached. Of the total 293 water bodies in Jewar, 29 have been reeling under encroachment.