District administration to send final proposal to UP govt for Noida airport land acquisition

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Sunday readied the final proposal that will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government to pave way for the land acquisition for the second phase of the Noida International Airport project. The airport, which is being developed in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, will be the largest in Asia.

The district administration will send the proposal on Monday so that the state government can issue a notification before the land acquisition begins.

“In accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the administration needs to have the consent of 70% farmers before it prepares the final proposal to start the land acquisition. Now, we have consent from at least 80% farmers. Therefore, we will send the proposal to the state government on Monday morning. As per the law, the state government will issue a notification under section 11 of the Act, following the final proposal for the land acquisition,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Once the section 11 notification is issued by the state government, we will start rehabilitation and resettlement of farmers under section 19 with proper procedure to acquire land for the second phase of the airport project,” said the district magistrate.

A team from Gautam Buddha University that conducted the social impact assessment of farmers for the second phase has found out that 3,800 families are likely to be displaced. A total of 1,363.45 hectares of land has to be handed over for the airport, out of which 1,185.69 hectares of land is private. The villages where land for the second phase is to be acquired are Karoli Bangar, Kureb, Mundhera, Birampur, Dayanatpur and Ranhera, sources said.

The acquisition of private land in the six villages will require almost ₹2,891 crore, out of which the administration has already received ₹1,084 crore from the state government. The remaining amount has to be arranged by the Noida, the Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida).

The work on the construction of runway, parking way and other facilities are underway at the site as the district administration had handed over 1,334 hectares of land for the project under phase one. The airport is expected to become operational by September 29, 2024.

