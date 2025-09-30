Doctor jumps to death from 21st floor in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 29-year-old MBBS doctor allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 21st-floor balcony of a high-rise in Greater Noida on Monday afternoon, police said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the spot, but it was found that he was under psychiatric treatment. Police said the deceased, originally from Mathura, was residing at his sister’s home in the Gaur City 2 high-rise in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said the deceased, originally from Mathura, was residing at his sister’s home in the Gaur City 2 high-rise in Greater Noida. He had stopped practising since 2023 after being diagnosed with some mental illness, said additional DCP (Central Noida) Savya Goel.

“On Monday around 12.30 pm, when his sister and other family members were inside the home, he went to the balcony and jumped to death,” Goel added.

“He was getting psychiatric treatment from a private hospital in Bengaluru. As family members were observing improvements in his health and he never attempted such an extreme step, they did not observe anything unusual in his behaviour,” the officer said.

Investigation found that after a three-year gap, he got a job in Nasik, Maharashtra, and was to join in October. After the post-mortem, his body was handed over to his family, and further probe is on, said police.