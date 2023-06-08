Double murder suspect gives Ghaziabad police a slip, surrenders before court

A double murder suspect, who had a reward of ₹50,000 for his arrest, gives Ghaziabad police a slip and turned himself in before a Ghaziabad court, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. According to police, the suspect identified as Ankit Pandit was wanted in connection with two recent murder cases in Muradnagar. (Representative image)

According to police, the suspect identified as Ankit Pandit was wanted in connection with two recent murder cases in Muradnagar. Police allege his involvement in the killing of Mukesh Goyal, a 45-year-old telecom trader who was shot dead inside his shop on May 23 in Muradnagar. Furthermore, Pandit has been linked to another case where assailants targeted and shot contractor Naveen Bhardwaj in his house during the late hours of April 1, police said.

The Ghaziabad police had previously shot and killed his accomplice, Monu alias Vishal Chaudhary, near the upper Ganga canal in Muradnagar on June 2. Chaudhary was also carrying a reward of ₹50,000 and was a suspect in the murder case.

“Pandit managed to surrender before a court on Thursday regarding these cases. According to investigation, like his accomplice Monu, Pandit was involved in both murders. We had implemented proper checks at the court to identify him. However, we suspect that he arrived in a car disguised as a lawyer in order to conceal his identity and successfully surrendered,” said Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri).