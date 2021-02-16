DPR of Heritage City project likely to be ready by May

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has finalised CBRE South Asia as consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for ‘Heritage City’, an urban zone to be developed at Raya in Mathura. The DPR for the project is likely to be ready by May this year, Yeida officials said on Tuesday.

“CBRE has started work on Heritage City DPR. Once the consultant submits its report on this ambitious project, we will take further action after due consultation with the UP government. CBRE has been given three months to submit DPR,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

A total of six firms were in race but CBRE South Asia Private Limited was selected to prepare DPR, the authority officials said. In December last year, the authority had started the process to hire an agency for the Heritage City project.

Yeida has proposed to develop the Heritage City at a small town Raya with an aim to promote tourism and create opportunities in this region. The city will spread over 9,000 hectares of area along the Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna river front will be beautified on the lines of Gomti river front project and the remaining land will be developed as industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-land uses in this town, the officials said.

However, the authority is yet to hire a consultant for DPR of a logistics hub proposed in Tappal-Bajna area, the officials said, adding that a total of 11 agencies have shown interest for the hub.

“We are yet to open their bids and finalise an agency that will start work on DPR of logistics hub,” said Singh.