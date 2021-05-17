Drive-through vaccination begins in Noida

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday started two drive-through vaccination centres in the district -- one at DLF Mall of India in Noida’s Sector 18 and another at Greater Noida Sports Complex. More than 170 people were administered Covid-19 vaccine at the two sites on the first day of the drive that was conducted from 9am to 5pm, officials said.

According to the officials, at these centres, people aged 45 years and above can get their vaccination done while sitting in their cars. However, prior registration on the Cowin portal is required, they said.

“The beneficiaries have to wait for 30 minutes in their cars after vaccination. The health staff engaged in vaccination will monitor them for 30 minutes after jab and then let them go,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 management for GB Nagar.

The camps were organised a day after instructions came from UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who had visited the Noida on Sunday.

At the Greater Noida stadium, a total of 83 people got vaccinated on Monday, the officials said, adding that the camp will continue in coming days.

“People should bring their mobile phones used for registration and also an identity card for completing the vaccination process. They can approach the medical staff if they face any issue after getting jabs,” said Bhooshan, who also conducted an inspection of the Greater Noida camp.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY launched the drive-through vaccination camp at DLF Mall of India at 9am. At this centre, 93 people got vaccinated, said the officials.

“People can comfortably sit in their cars and get vaccination done under supervision of medical staff. People can book their slot on Cowin app and reach these camps,” said Suhas.

The administration is providing Covishield jabs at these two drive-through centres, the officials said.

Beneficiaries have welcomed the ‘drive-through’ initiative. “It’s a great initiative as I did not have to wait much longer. Moreover, it is saving us from the crowd at a hospital. It was a hassle-free experience overall,” said a beneficiary at the Greater Noida camp, requesting anonymity.

Park+, a smart parking solutions firm, helped the administration organise the camp at DLF Mall of India. “With this drive-through initiative, we hope to expedite the vaccination process across the country. The malls and parking lots for the drive-through vaccination are our existing partners. We are honoured that they are cooperating with us on such a short notice to help the state government. We are planning a seamless vaccination drive for Noida,” said Amit Lakhotia, founder of Park+.