‘Drunken brawl’ results in death of 30-year-old man in Greater Noida

Greater Noida A 30-year-old man travelling with another person in a car died allegedly after a fight broke out between them and a group consuming alcohol in Greater Noida’s Dadri during early hours of Monday, the police said, adding that the other person is hospitalised . Both injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. But Harikesh died during treatment, and Mohit is currently under observation at the hospital,” said ACP (Greater Noida) Saumya Singh. (Representational image)

According to the police, the victims -- Mohit, in his 30s, and Harikesh, 30, (single names) passing by in their Kaimrala village and made some remarks for the group of men.

“The suspects were consuming alcohol when the victims, who were in a car, passed a comment, and a fight broke out,” said additional DCP(Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar. “Both injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. But Harikesh died during treatment, and Mohit is currently under observation at the hospital,” said ACP (Greater Noida) Saumya Singh.

Police added that the incident took place at 1am and police were alerted through a 112 emergency call. On the basis of a complaint by Kapil Pradhan, a relative of Mohit, a case of murder has been lodged at Dadri police station.

Police said the accused and the victims knew each other and belonged to the same village. Two of the accused have been detained and are in police custody. However, their names have not been disclosed yet.

Police added the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.