Edifice submits plan to manage debris from twin tower demolition
Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A, on Thursday submitted a debris management plan to the Noida authority, outlining the way in which it will handle the waste resulting from the demolition of the 32 storeyed towers.
The report will now be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), which will review and discuss the plan with the authority during a meeting scheduled for August 6 (Saturday). Meanwhile, other dust control measures, such as covering of the green areas of the two neighbouring societies, are still being discussed by the authority, said officials of Edifice Engineering.
The Supreme Court ordered demolition of the twin towers is scheduled for 2.30pm, August 21. However, with the charging process delayed from its planned schedule of August 2, the entire process is likely to take more time. The Supreme Court had earlier allowed time till August 28 for the demolition, though the extra week was kept as a buffer period by the Noida authority and Edifice Engineering.
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday gave its nod for the demolition and a final go-ahead from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) is the only requirement to start the process of fixing explosives to the building, an exercise that is expected to take 18 days.
According to estimates by Edifice, the demolition of the 32 storey twin towers will generate around 55,000 tonnes of construction and demotion waste.
According to officials, the plan lists details of land identified by the company where the construction waste may be dumped to level it off. The nearly 4,000 tonnes of iron, mostly in the form of rebars, which will be recovered from the debris, will be salvaged and sold further by Edifice to recover a major part of the demolition cost, the plan stated.
The plan will be discussed in detail during the meeting at Noida authority on Saturday, Edifice officials said.
Noida authority officials refused comment on the matter saying the matter is sub judice.
“We are yet to receive the report. We will review it once we receive it and put forward our suggestions during the meeting on Saturday. The debris management plan relates to post-demolition issues, so it is unlikely to affect the blast timeline,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.
The authority’s C&D waste management plant in Sector 80, with a capacity to recycle 300 tonnes a day, is not up to the task of processing the entire debris resulting from the two almost 100-metre tall buildings.
Meanwhile, the plan for putting up dust-control measures, including covering the green areas of the two neighbouring societies – Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village – is yet to be finalised by Edifice. It has to be done in consultation with the Noida authority, officials said.
A team of CBRI officials, reviewing the replies submitted by Edifice in response to their queries about blast design, use of explosives and ground vibration, among others, is camping in the town for the Saturday meeting.
-
Uddhav Thackeray back in the saddle as Saamana editor
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. Since Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, the newspaper is being run by a team of senior editorial hands across three editions, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). The newspaper had Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. Saamana and the printed word at large is central to the Shiv Sena's politics.
-
BMC finalises plot to build dorm for Tata Memorial patients living on roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday finalised plots in Parel to build a dormitory for Tata Memorial Hospital patients, who seek refuge on footpaths and under the Hindmata flyover, due to a lack of affordable accommodations. Assistant commissioner, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, F (south) ward further said, “The treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital goes on for three months and the patients cannot afford to travel to and fro regularly. They live on roads, under the flyover and get food from donors.”
-
17 samples from Maharashtra test negative for monkeypox
According to the state health department officials, 17 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra health department, “All samples have tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring suspected cases and the state health department is on alert. Eleven samples were tested at NIV and the remaining at Kasturba Hospital,” said Awate.
-
Sessions court grants bail to former PMC Bank director
The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 72-year-old Daljit Singh Bal, former director of fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, considering the letter written by then managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, to the Reserve Bank of India, conceding that all the decisions regarding over-withdrawals were taken by him and the bank's executives acted on his instructions. He was also charged with sponsoring the loan proposal of his nephew, Tejinder Singh.
-
Pune defence company’s human carrying drone to be inducted in Indian Navy
A Chakan-based defence company has manufactured a heavy-lift utility drone that can carry a human being named 'Varuna' which will soon be inducted in the Indian Navy. Varuna has been designed and manufactured by Chakan-based Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited (SDE). Its manufacturers claim that the heavy-duty drone can move goods including equipment, liquids and even human beings with a standardised payload attachment. The drone can be remotely controlled or flown automatically along predetermined routes.
