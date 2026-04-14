Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday said electronic and CCTV evidence has emerged pointing to the role of certain individuals and groups in instigating violence during the recent workers' protest in Noida, adding that action is being taken based on these inputs. Evidence of groups inciting Noida unrest found; situation normal now: UP DGP

"Some individuals and organisations have come to the fore who incited the situation. We have electronic evidence and other proof such as CCTV footage, on the basis of which action is underway," Krishna told reporters at the police headquarters in Lucknow.

He said multiple inputs were received through social media, emergency services like Dial 112 and other sources, and asserted that the situation in Noida was now "completely normal".

"Senior officers are present on the ground, and we are in constant touch with them. The situation at present is normal," the DGP said.

Krishna also referred to the high-powered committee constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which visited Noida and held discussions with stakeholders, leading to key announcements on workers' demands.

He said the government remains "sensitive towards workers" and has taken prompt decisions regarding wages, urging labourers not to be misled by "provocative elements".

"We appeal to workers to maintain peace and not fall prey to those who have their own interests and are trying to mislead them," he said.

Meanwhile, the situation in Noida remained largely peaceful on Tuesday, with police and security forces conducting flag marches across the city since early morning to maintain order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said around 42,000 workers had staged protests at 83 locations across Noida on Monday, but violence was reported only at two places.

She said mild force was used by the security personnel to disperse the crowds, adding that more than 300 people have been taken into custody so far in connection with the violence, with registration of seven FIRs.

Further action underway, she said.

While the factory workers' agitation subsided after Monday, a separate protest by domestic workers took place on Tuesday in Sector 121.

Hundreds of domestic helpers gathered and staged a protest outside a premium housing society, demanding higher wages and four days of leave in a month. During the protest, which continued from morning till afternoon, incidents of stone-pelting were reported at some places, with stones seen scattered on roads and damage to a few vehicles visible.

Police and security forces were immediately deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

DCP Shavya Goyal said the protest was confined to areas including Cleo County, Garhi Chaukhandi, Sector 121 and Sector 70.

"The situation remains completely peaceful, and law and order have been fully maintained," she said.

Goyal appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours or share unverified information, warning that strict action would be taken against those attempting to spread misinformation or incite unrest.

A domestic worker participating in the protest said they earn between ₹1,500 and ₹2,500 per household and often face irregular payments.

"We should be given a fixed salary so that we can manage our basic needs. We will not allow our fellow maids to return to work until our problem is resolved," she said.

A woman domestic help told reporters that the protest wouldn't be called off until their demands were met. "Neither we'll go to work, nor will let anyone else go, and if someone still tries, we'll thrash them," she said.

In response, a local man, apparently a society resident, told reporters: "Those who want to work at the current salary can work while those who don't want to work may not."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.