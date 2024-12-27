Menu Explore
Excise dept busts illegal liquor party at Noida farmhouse, 5 arrested

ByMaria Khan
Dec 27, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The joint team discovered a party where alcohol was being served without the requisite FL-11 licence (a type of licence issued by the excise department for sale and for serving liquor at parties and gatherings). The team also found that liquor from another state was being served, which is a clear violation of excise laws

NOIDA: In an effort to stop the trade of illegal liquor and its consumption, the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department conducted a raid at Siddiqui Farmhouse in Green Beauty Farms, near Sector 135, on Wednesday, officials said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department conducted a raid at Siddiqui Farmhouse in Green Beauty Farms, near Sector 135, on Wednesday and arrested five people for serving liquor from another state.
The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department conducted a raid at Siddiqui Farmhouse in Green Beauty Farms, near Sector 135, on Wednesday and arrested five people for serving liquor from another state. (Getty Images)

The joint team discovered a party where alcohol was being served without the requisite FL-11 licence (a type of licence issued by the excise department for sale and for serving liquor at parties and gatherings). The team also found that liquor from another state was being served, which is a clear violation of excise laws.

The raid was part of a special enforcement drive to eradicate the sale and use of illegal liquor in the district. The accused were booked under sections 60, 63, and 72 of the Excise Act at Sector 135 police station and later sent to jail.

“A joint team of excise and police discovered a party where alcohol was being served without the requisite FL-11 licence and using liquor from another state, which is a violation of excise laws. The team seized 20 bottles of liquor from another state, five empty bottles of alcohol and a black Scorpio vehicle,” said district excise officer, Shikha Thakur.

The accused have been identified as Ram Naresh, a resident of Patwadi village, Gautam Budh Nagar, Lalit Sharma, a resident of Vivekanand Nagar, Ghaziabad, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Rampur Bahediya, Hardoi, Raj Kumar, a resident of Besraya village and Kalpana Sharma, a resident of SH Homes, Sector-3, Vasundhara.

A case has been registered under sections of the Excise Act at Sector 135 police station. In addition, the farmhouse owner, Jalaluddin, has been named in the FIR for allowing illegal activity on his premises, officials said.

