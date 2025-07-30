Fake envoy case: Suspect Jain taken into remand by police, being questioned in detail

GhaziabadThe Ghaziabad police on Tuesday took suspect Harsha Vardhan Jain on remand. He was arrested for allegedly operating a fake consulate from his rented residence while claiming diplomatic status from unrecognized micronations such as Westarctica, Seborga, Ladonia, and the fictional state of Paulovia. His custody remand was allowed by a Ghaziabad court and it will go on till August 2, said officials. The Ghaziabad police officials said that they have also received a complaint signed by about 60-70 people who alleged that they were promised overseas jobs but were duped. (HT Photos)

Jain, 47, was arrested from his rented house in Kavi Nagar on July 22 and booked in an FIR registered at Kavi Nagar police station under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340(2) (forged documents or electronic records) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“On the first day, the investigators questioned Jain about multiple passports, foreign and Indian currency, and other documents recovered during his arrest. Questions were also posed about a diary that is suspected to have his Indian and overseas links along with his operations and links with Chandraswami, Adnan Khashoggi, and Syed Ehsan Ali,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar circle.

According to investigators, Jain first came into contact with controversial godman Chandraswami in London around 2000. Chandraswami later introduced him to Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and Syed Ehsan Ali, a former Hyderabad resident who later acquired Turkish nationality.

The investigators said that a team of officials from the Ghaziabad police and the Special Task Force (STF) were present during the questioning in Ghaziabad.

“It is also possible that investigators may take him to Delhi and Gujarat, where some recoveries may be taken up. The investigators are probing his links and also questioning him about the recoveries made so far. As of now, we may say that Jain is not cooperating,” said an STFofficial.

The STF has already applied for obtaining a Blue Corner notice to probe details about Jain’s overseas links and his operations.

“We are investigating the complaint and trying to gather evidence before any FIR or legal action is initiated. The complainants allege that they were cheated on the pretext of sending them to foreign countries for jobs,” ACP added.