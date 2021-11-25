Farmer leader Sukhbir Khalifa, and 228 others booked for blocking traffic

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has registered an FIR against farmer leader Sukhbir Khalifa, as well as 28 identified and over 200 unidentified others for allegedly blocking the traffic at the Zero Point of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and violating prohibitory orders put in place under Section 144 CrPC on Tuesday.

Hundreds of farmers, protesting against the Noida authority demanding better compensation for their land, marched towards Dadri via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway on Tuesday to stage a protest outside the residence of MLA Tejpal Nagar, as part of their protest against local leaders. Earlier, they had held similar protests outside the residences of Gautam Budh Nagar member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh.

According to police, farmers, led by Sukhbir Khalifa, the founder president of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, blocked traffic at the Zero Point of the expressway, thereby triggering an over 5km long traffic jam.

“The farmers blocked the expressway and violated Section 144 CrPC due to which traffic was blocked on the road. Ambulances carrying patients also got stuck in the jam. The jam was over 5km long and roads were blocked by protesters for over two and a half hours. It was only after police force reached the spot, along with senior officials, that traffic movement was restored,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Knowledge Park Police Station.

The officials said an FIR was filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt.), 353 (assault or criminal force) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act against Khalifa and 228 other identified and unidentified people.

When asked, Khalifa said protesters were stopped from going to Dadri MLA’s house which is why the traffic was blocked on the expressway.

“We were on our way to stage a sit-in protest outside the residence of Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar in a civilised manner. However, the MLA along with police reached the Zero Point to stop us, and told us that he is leaving for Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s event. He told us to put forward our demands right there on the expressway. So how can we be held responsible for the jam?” he said.

Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.