Thousands of farmers, under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer groups, shifted their ongoing protest from outside the office of the Greater Noida authority to outside the office of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in Omega 1 on Thursday, demanding the allocation of 10% developed plots for farmers displaced by land acquisition, implementation of new legal benefits, and the adoption of recommendations by a state committee for farmer welfare. Farmers reach Yeida office, say will march to Delhi if demands are not met by Dec 2

The agitation, which began on November 25 with over 20,000 protesters, entered its fourth day on Thursday. The farmer leaders on Thursday warned the government that they will march to Delhi on December 2 if their demands remain unmet.

Addressing protesters outside Yeida office, Anshuman Thakur, leader of the System Sudhar Sangathan, said the agitation will persist until the government fulfils their demands, including the allocation of 10% developed plots to farmers displaced by land acquisition, implementation of new legal benefits and adoption of recommendations made by a committee for farmer welfare, among others.

“The government has until December 1 to decide on our demands. Otherwise, we will march to Delhi and the responsibility for any disruption will be on the administration and the government,” said Thakur.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the farmers’ demands are being looked into. “The farmers’ demands are being reviewed at the higher level. However, the immediate resolution they seek is not feasible, as these matters require detailed discussions. We have been continuously inviting them for talks. Moreover, the number of organizations involved in the protest has increased, making the resolution process more complex,” said Verma.

On Thursday morning, farmers began their march towards Yeida, riding on tractor trolleys and two-wheelers and their procession passed through the Alpha Commercial Belt, Pari Chowk, and P-3 before reaching the Yamuna authority office.

Protesters have accused authority officials of failing to resolve even the basic issues faced by farmers. The issue of 10% residential plot allocation alone affects more than 500,000 farmers, sparking discontent among farmers across the region.

“Our protest against Yeida is a fight for justice and to uphold the rights of farmers. Until our demands are met, this protests will continue. The government has until December 1 to take action, otherwise, we will march to Delhi on December 2,” said Rupesh Verma, district president, Kisan Sabha.

The SKM’s protest has gained momentum with the support of 10 farmer organizations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, and System Sudhar Sangathan, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Morcha, Bhartiya Kisan Union Krishak Shakti, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, and Kisan Ekta Sangh.

Social groups such as the Janwadi Mahila Samiti and political parties, including the Samajwadi Party, have also extended their backing to the protest.

In light of the protest, Gautam Budh Nagar police have barricaded off the entrance to Yeida office with deployed a heavy contingent of personnel near the premises.

“Adequate security arrangements were made to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and there is no disruption to public order. Provincial armed constabulary and police personnel have been strategically deployed around the Yamuna authority office and key areas such as Pari Chowk to maintain law and order,” said Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Yeida officials said the farmers’ concerns have already been forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh government, which will take a final decision on their demands.

On Monday, around 15,000 farmers from across Western Uttar Pradesh, including from around 20 districts such as Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Agra, had gathered outside Greater Noida authority office in Knowledge Park 4, to press their demands.