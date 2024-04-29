Fire at leather jacket factory in Noida

Noida: A major fire broke out at a factory where leather jackets are made in Noida’s Sector 65 early on Sunday morning, fire officials said, adding that the fire was doused after three hours and no casualties were reported. A team of firefighters found that the flames had spread to the fourth floor, and then it took 15 fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“On Sunday, at about 4.50am, the fire control room was informed by a security guard of the factory that a major fire had broken out on the third floor of a four-storey building in Sector 65,” Noida Sector 58, fire station in-charge, Rahul Gautam, said.

“On getting information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and found that the fire had spread to the fourth floor too. As many as 15 fire tenders were called to extinguish the fire,” Gautam said, adding that the fire was controlled at about 8.30am.

Gautam Budh Nagar, chief fire officer, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said, “The factory is one where leather jackets are made. Due to excessive smoke from burnt leather, fire fighters found it very difficult to control the fire.”

“Soon after we received information, the electricity department was asked to turn off the power because a high-tension transmission line was passing above the building. The third and second floors were completely gutted in the blaze. But the fire was extinguished before it could reach the first floor,” Chaubey said. He added that due to the weekend, the factory was closed and except for the security guard, no one was present at the spot when the blaze broke out.

“Prima facie, it is being suspected that the fire took place due to a short circuit in the building. No injuries were reported,” the CFO said.