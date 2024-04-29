 Fire at leather jacket factory in Noida - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire at leather jacket factory in Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2024 06:20 AM IST

A major fire broke out at a leather jacket factory in Noida's Sector 65, doused after 3 hours. No casualties reported, suspected to be due to a short circuit.

Noida: A major fire broke out at a factory where leather jackets are made in Noida’s Sector 65 early on Sunday morning, fire officials said, adding that the fire was doused after three hours and no casualties were reported.

A team of firefighters found that the flames had spread to the fourth floor, and then it took 15 fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
A team of firefighters found that the flames had spread to the fourth floor, and then it took 15 fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“On Sunday, at about 4.50am, the fire control room was informed by a security guard of the factory that a major fire had broken out on the third floor of a four-storey building in Sector 65,” Noida Sector 58, fire station in-charge, Rahul Gautam, said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“On getting information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and found that the fire had spread to the fourth floor too. As many as 15 fire tenders were called to extinguish the fire,” Gautam said, adding that the fire was controlled at about 8.30am.

Gautam Budh Nagar, chief fire officer, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said, “The factory is one where leather jackets are made. Due to excessive smoke from burnt leather, fire fighters found it very difficult to control the fire.”

“Soon after we received information, the electricity department was asked to turn off the power because a high-tension transmission line was passing above the building. The third and second floors were completely gutted in the blaze. But the fire was extinguished before it could reach the first floor,” Chaubey said. He added that due to the weekend, the factory was closed and except for the security guard, no one was present at the spot when the blaze broke out.

“Prima facie, it is being suspected that the fire took place due to a short circuit in the building. No injuries were reported,” the CFO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Fire at leather jacket factory in Noida
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On