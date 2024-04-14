Fire at Noida market doused with extended water pipes due to narrow lanes

Noida: At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service after a massive fire erupted at a shop located in Harola market of Sector 5, Noida, on Friday night. However, it required long extended water pipes to extinguish it since due to narrow lanes the fire trucks couldn’t reach the spot, officers said on Saturday. Water pipes from the fire tenders that are at least 1.5 kilometre-long were extended from the fire trucks and taken to the spot to douse it by firefighters. (HT Photo)

According to the officers, the fire was reported at Phase 1 fire station at 7.45pm on Friday.

“It was reported from a shop-cum-godown where disposable plates, cups used in weddings and other functions were stocked. Immediately, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and reached within five minutes,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer (Noida).

The fire tenders, however, had to be parked one kilometre away from the shop where the fire was raging.

“As a result, water pipes from the fire tenders that are at least 1.5 kilometre-long were extended from the fire trucks and taken to the spot to douse it by firefighters,” the CFO said.

“The local police personnel and officers had also reached the spot and they ensured that the market was shut down as a precaution. All shopkeepers and residents of the area were evacuated from the colony,” the officer said.

As the firefighting persisted, five more fire tenders were put into service.

“The fire could be finally controlled by 10pm. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in the incident,” he said.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that the fire broke out due to suspected leakage of LPG from a cylinder near the shop-cum-godown where disposable plates were stored. Since the material was highly inflammable, the fire turned into a massive blaze within minutes,” the officer added.

Residents in the area blamed illegal street vendors and roadside shops for impeding the fire service’s help.

“The fire vehicles arrived on time. But due to the presence of street vendors and street shops, it took about 10 minutes for them to get inside while the fire was raging. Police removed the street vendors. But still the fire brigades were parked about a kilometre away, as the colony is congested,” said AK Jain, whose shop ‘Jain Pattal Store’, was gutted in the fire.