Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out at Noida garment factory, no casualty

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2025 07:52 AM IST

A probe revealed that the fire broke out where garments were stored but the fire officers extinguished the blaze, preventing it from engulfing the entire factory

Noida: A fire broke out at a single-storey garment factory in Sector 63, Noida on Sunday morning, said fire officials, adding that it took an hour to contain the blaze. But there was no casualty.

A video of the incident surfacing online showed thick smoke billowing out of the factory as firefighters kept sprinkling water, wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets. (HT Photo)
A video of the incident surfacing online showed thick smoke billowing out of the factory as firefighters kept sprinkling water, wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets. (HT Photo)

“On Sunday around 7am, we were informed by factory workers that a fire broke out at a garment manufacturing unit in D Block. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and we managed to douse the flames after an hour,” said Yogendra Prasad, fire officer of Phase 3.

A probe revealed that the fire broke out where garments were stored. The fire officers extinguished the blaze, preventing it from engulfing the entire factory. “The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Prasad said.

A video of the incident surfacing online showed thick smoke billowing out of the factory as firefighters kept sprinkling water, wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On