Fire breaks out at Noida garment factory, no casualty

Noida: A fire broke out at a single-storey garment factory in Sector 63, Noida on Sunday morning, said fire officials, adding that it took an hour to contain the blaze. But there was no casualty. A video of the incident surfacing online showed thick smoke billowing out of the factory as firefighters kept sprinkling water, wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets. (HT Photo)

“On Sunday around 7am, we were informed by factory workers that a fire broke out at a garment manufacturing unit in D Block. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and we managed to douse the flames after an hour,” said Yogendra Prasad, fire officer of Phase 3.

A probe revealed that the fire broke out where garments were stored. The fire officers extinguished the blaze, preventing it from engulfing the entire factory. “The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Prasad said.

A video of the incident surfacing online showed thick smoke billowing out of the factory as firefighters kept sprinkling water, wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets.