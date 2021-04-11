IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Fire breaks out at village in Noida. 2 children dead, around 150 shanties gutted
A man tries to douse fire at a slum area in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Two children were killed and more than 150 huts of a slum inhabited mostly by ragpickers were gutted in a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo / Altaf Qadri)
A man tries to douse fire at a slum area in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Two children were killed and more than 150 huts of a slum inhabited mostly by ragpickers were gutted in a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo / Altaf Qadri)
noida news

Fire breaks out at village in Noida. 2 children dead, around 150 shanties gutted

The fire broke out around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Behlolpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, under Phase 3 police station limits.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:54 PM IST

A major fire broke out in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, leaving two children dead and destroying around 150 shanties, police said.

The fire broke out around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Behlolpur village under Phase 3 police station limits, according to officials.

"Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed at the sight to control the blaze. The fire has been controlled now but due to wind there is still smoke left," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

"Around 150 shanties got destroyed in the fire and the bodies of two children have been recovered. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained," he said.

Police and fire safety officials were at the spot overseeing the operation, he added. Other details were awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida road uttar pradesh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP