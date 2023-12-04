Five held for gang-rape of Delhi woman in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City

After three men allegedly gang-raped a 23-year-old Delhi woman near the jungles of Khanpur in Loni’s Tronica City on the evening of November 30, police arrested five men on Sunday, and said the gangalso allegedly tried to rape the woman’s friend, but abandoned their attempt and fled the scene on noticing a private vehicle coming that way. DCP (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav (seated) addresses the media about the arrest of three gang-rape suspects (in hoods) in Ghaziabad, on Monday. (Sakib Ali HT Photo)

The police identified the five suspects as Mohammad Junaid, 20, Imran Ahmad, 23, Chand Mohammad alias Tauseef, 19, Golu Bansal, 21, and Mohammad Sultan alias Kale.

The police said all men are residents of Khanpur village in Tronica City and Junaid and Imran were arrested during two separate crackdowns on Sunday and they suffered gunshot wounds to their legs after police opened retaliatory fire at them.

According to police, on the day of the incident, the victim and her 22-year-old woman friend, both neighbours in Delhi’s Soniya Vihar and colleagues at a factory in Tronica City, left the factory around 6.30pm on November 30 after the shift ended.

The 22-year-old had purchased a new scooter about four days prior to the incident and she called her male friend, a resident of Badarpur, to teach her to ride the new vehicle.

Together, all three went to an isolated road nearby to learn to ride the scooter. Just then, suspects Chand, Imran and Zunaid arrived there and overpowered all three on the road and separated them.

“The victim woman was pulled into the nearby bushes where all three suspects raped her one after the other. The victim’s colleague and her male friend were subdued under threat that their families would be told a tale that the two of them were physically involved. The victim woman in her FIR said two men raped her but we have found that three of them assaulted her. She was under severe trauma and not in a proper frame of mind to recollect how many assaulters there were,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The police said after raping the woman, Junaid called two more of his friends to join them and they arrived soon at the scene of crime on a motorcycle.

“Meanwhile, the victim’s woman colleague managed to run towards the main road. After sexually assaulting the victim, the suspects were going to rape her as well. However, a private car coming that way made them beat a hasty retreat. The woman colleague reached the main road and sought help from a passerby after telling him that some people were trying to rob her. The man took her to the police station. After this, the victim and her colleague’s male friend also reached the station and told them in detail about what had happened,” the DCP said.

The Tronica City police station registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 376d (gangrape) against unidentified suspects and at least five teams were formed to investigate the case.

The police said they picked up three persons from Khanpur in this connection for questioning but their role was ruled out later.

“The isolated stretch had no CCTV cameras and our teams, on the basis of descriptions given by the victim, scanned nearby areas, and a suspect in a black hoodie (Chand) was spotted walking out of Khanpur in a suspicious manner. He was picked up and he revealed names of the other suspects. The teams also carried out electronic surveillance and scanned mobile activity near the scene of crime. The only active phones turned out to be those of the suspects and became a vital evidence in the case,” said an officer attached to case investigation, asking not to be named.

The police said the scene of crime was about 400 metres away from the jungle area near Khanpur village.

The police on Sunday afternoon arrested Junaid in a police crackdown, and suspect Imran and three others were nabbed during another crackdown on Sunday evening. During the two crackdowns, Junaid and Imran sustained gunshot injuries to their legs after they allegedly opened fire at the police team chasing them.

The police said only Sultan has a previous case related to a mobile theft while the others have none.