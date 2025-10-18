Five spots notified in Noida, Gr Noida for green cracker sales

Noida

Green firecrackers will be sold at five locations, two each in Noida and Greater Noida besides one in central zone, from October 18 to 20, police said on Friday, warning those selling other firecrackers of stringent action.

Green firecrackers will be sold in Noida at the Ramlila Ground in Sector 62 and Sector 46; at Kabaddi Ground near Garhi Roundabout in Phase 3 in central Noida zone; and Ramlila Ground in Accher and Agrasen Inter College Ground in Dadri in Greater Noida.

In a statement, Noida police said, “To ensure compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding the sale and use of green firecrackers in the Delhi NCR, the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of all three zones — Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida — have been designated as the nodal officers for issuing licenses for the sale of green firecrackers.”

“Only the sale of green firecrackers will be allowed at designated locations, and fire safety arrangements must be ensured at all locations where the sale takes place,” it said.

Police also directed the public to strictly adhere to the timings prescribed by the Supreme Court. “The morning timing will be 6am to 7am, and the evening timing will be 8pm to 10pm,” police said.

Rajeev Narain Mishra, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The application process will be physical, and people need to approach the DCPs’ office. All vendors are required to follow fire safety norms, sell only green firecrackers, and submit an affidavit to confirm adherence to the guidelines. If anyone is found violating the rules, strict action will be taken.”

“The licence fee is ₹200 and will be issued until Saturday evening. It will be valid for three days — October 18, 19, and 20, and all vendors will be allowed to sell only from the designated locations,” Mishra said.

Mishra said that police deployment will be increased in crowded areas, and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be deployed during Diwali. “If anyone is found violating the law or creating a ruckus, strict action will be taken,” he added.