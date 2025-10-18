Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Five spots notified in Noida, Gr Noida for green cracker sales

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:34 AM IST
    By Arun Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Firecracker sales in Delhi-NCR. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Firecracker sales in Delhi-NCR. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

    Green firecrackers will be sold in Noida at the Ramlila Ground in Sector 62 and Sector 46; at Kabaddi Ground near Garhi Roundabout in Phase 3 in central Noida zone; and Ramlila Ground in Accher and Agrasen Inter College Ground in Dadri in Greater Noida

    Noida

    Green firecrackers will be sold at five locations, two each in Noida and Greater Noida besides one in central zone, from October 18 to 20, police said on Friday, warning those selling other firecrackers of stringent action.

    Green firecrackers will be sold in Noida at the Ramlila Ground in Sector 62 and Sector 46; at Kabaddi Ground near Garhi Roundabout in Phase 3 in central Noida zone; and Ramlila Ground in Accher and Agrasen Inter College Ground in Dadri in Greater Noida.

    In a statement, Noida police said, “To ensure compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding the sale and use of green firecrackers in the Delhi NCR, the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of all three zones — Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida — have been designated as the nodal officers for issuing licenses for the sale of green firecrackers.”

    “Only the sale of green firecrackers will be allowed at designated locations, and fire safety arrangements must be ensured at all locations where the sale takes place,” it said.

    Police also directed the public to strictly adhere to the timings prescribed by the Supreme Court. “The morning timing will be 6am to 7am, and the evening timing will be 8pm to 10pm,” police said.

    Rajeev Narain Mishra, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The application process will be physical, and people need to approach the DCPs’ office. All vendors are required to follow fire safety norms, sell only green firecrackers, and submit an affidavit to confirm adherence to the guidelines. If anyone is found violating the rules, strict action will be taken.”

    “The licence fee is 200 and will be issued until Saturday evening. It will be valid for three days — October 18, 19, and 20, and all vendors will be allowed to sell only from the designated locations,” Mishra said.

    Mishra said that police deployment will be increased in crowded areas, and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be deployed during Diwali. “If anyone is found violating the law or creating a ruckus, strict action will be taken,” he added.

    • Arun Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arun Singh

      Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Five Spots Notified In Noida, Gr Noida For Green Cracker Sales
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes