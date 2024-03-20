Flights to Adampur, Nanded likely to take off on March 31 from Hindon airport

The civil terminal airport at Hindon is likely to start operating flights to two new destinations of Adampur in Punjab and Nanded in Maharashtra from March 31, officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday, adding that flights to one more destination of Mundra in Gujarat is also planned, but the date for commencement of service is yet to be confirmed. The civil terminal in Sikandarpur is adjacent to the Hindon airbase and uses the runway of the airbase to operate civil flights. (HT Archive)

The civil terminal, which became operational in 2019, operates flights to different routes under the central government’s regional connectivity services, also known as ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN).

“We already have flights to three destinations of Bathinda, Ludhiana and Kishangarh (Ajmer) while flights to two more destinations of Adampur and Nanded will start on March 31,” said Saraswathi Venkat, director of the Hindon civil terminal.

The civil terminal in Sikandarpur is adjacent to the Hindon airbase and uses the runway of the airbase to operate civil flights.

Initially, the airport operated flights to Pithoragarh, Kalaburgi and Hubli etc, but these flights have been discontinued, officials said.

“Once flights take off to the two new destinations on March 31, we will be operating flights to five destinations from Hindon,” Venkat added.