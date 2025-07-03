Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Flood control measures stepped up in Gautam Budh Nagar ahead of peak of Monsoon

ByMaria Khan
Jul 03, 2025 06:18 AM IST

DM directed the irrigation department to work closely with all sub-divisional magistrates to ensure that every aspect of flood preparedness is completed without delay

GREATER NOIDA

Additionally, orders were issued to repair Noida Drain Regulator—an important infrastructure for flood management— and restore it to full operational status. (HT Photos)
Additionally, orders were issued to repair Noida Drain Regulator—an important infrastructure for flood management— and restore it to full operational status. (HT Photos)

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Wednesday conducted a ground inspection of flood prone sites ahead of monsoon including the irrigation department’s flood outpost near Yakutpur village, the Hindon-Yamuna Doab embankment, and the Yamuna Marginal Embankment.

“With heavy rains expected in the coming weeks, the district administration is stepping up its efforts to mitigate potential flood risks and safeguard vulnerable areas. Officials have been told that all flood-related preparedness must be completed in coordination with the irrigation department and sub-divisional officers,” said DM Verma.

“Staff deployment at flood outposts and control rooms is to be ensured without any delay, and reserve staff must be maintained at vulnerable sites to handle any emergency that may arise,” said DM Verma.

DM directed the irrigation department to work closely with all sub-divisional magistrates to ensure that every aspect of flood preparedness is completed without delay.

“The Yamuna river runs across 77km within Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and we have constructed a 72km embankment along the left bank for flood protection. We have been directed to coordinate closely with administrative officers to ensure all measures are completed on time”, said executive engineer, irrigation, BK Singh.

DM Verma was informed that all required repair and strengthening work on the embankments has been completed, including sealing seeps and repairing sand boils (commonly referred to as “seehi” and “rat holes”), said officials aware of the matter.

Additionally, orders were issued to repair Noida Drain Regulator—an important infrastructure for flood management— and restore it to full operational status. DM also instructed that the damaged road atop the Yamuna Marginal Embankment be repaired at the earliest in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Flood control measures stepped up in Gautam Budh Nagar ahead of peak of Monsoon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On