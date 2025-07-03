Flood control measures stepped up in Gautam Budh Nagar ahead of peak of Monsoon

GREATER NOIDA Additionally, orders were issued to repair Noida Drain Regulator—an important infrastructure for flood management— and restore it to full operational status. (HT Photos)

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Wednesday conducted a ground inspection of flood prone sites ahead of monsoon including the irrigation department’s flood outpost near Yakutpur village, the Hindon-Yamuna Doab embankment, and the Yamuna Marginal Embankment.

“With heavy rains expected in the coming weeks, the district administration is stepping up its efforts to mitigate potential flood risks and safeguard vulnerable areas. Officials have been told that all flood-related preparedness must be completed in coordination with the irrigation department and sub-divisional officers,” said DM Verma.

“Staff deployment at flood outposts and control rooms is to be ensured without any delay, and reserve staff must be maintained at vulnerable sites to handle any emergency that may arise,” said DM Verma.

DM directed the irrigation department to work closely with all sub-divisional magistrates to ensure that every aspect of flood preparedness is completed without delay.

“The Yamuna river runs across 77km within Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and we have constructed a 72km embankment along the left bank for flood protection. We have been directed to coordinate closely with administrative officers to ensure all measures are completed on time”, said executive engineer, irrigation, BK Singh.

DM Verma was informed that all required repair and strengthening work on the embankments has been completed, including sealing seeps and repairing sand boils (commonly referred to as “seehi” and “rat holes”), said officials aware of the matter.

Additionally, orders were issued to repair Noida Drain Regulator—an important infrastructure for flood management— and restore it to full operational status. DM also instructed that the damaged road atop the Yamuna Marginal Embankment be repaired at the earliest in coordination with the relevant authorities.