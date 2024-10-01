Food poisoning scare in Greater Noida after 9 fall ill; 4 hospitalised

As many as nine people, including six of a family, in Sector Omicron 3, Greater Noida, fell ill allegedly after consuming snacks (momos) from a local market in Eldeco Society on Friday, officials said on Monday, adding four of them, including two children aged four and six years, are still being treated at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. Officials at food safety and drug administration, Gautam Budh Nagar, said food samples have been collected and sent for examination. (HT Photo)

A relative of the family said one of their relatives had brought momos for the family from the society’s local market on Friday evening. After consuming it, he and the children started experiencing severe discomfort, and food poisoning symptoms such as vomiting and stomach pain.

Neighbours rushed the entire family to GIMS for emergency medical care, he said.

Four of the nine victims -- Gaurav Singh, 45, and his wife Goldie, and two children – are still hospitalised. Besides, two other members of the same family who were also taken to the hospital on Friday were discharged the same day.

“After having momos for dinner on Friday night, all six of the same family began experiencing rapid deterioration in health, developing symptoms of food poisoning including vomiting, dehydration and nausea. They were admitted to the emergency ward,” said Singh’s relative.

Meanwhile, three other victims of a separate family have been discharged from the GIMS.

Officials at food safety and drug administration, Gautam Budh Nagar, said food samples have been collected and sent for examination.

“The incident was brought to our notice…teams were pressed into action and the food joint named ‘Deepak Momos’ was inspected. We have collected samples of momos, chutney and other food items for quality assessment. Action will be taken based on the findings of the report,” said Sarvesh Mishra, assistant commissioner, food safety & drug administration.

“While others have been discharged, four people including two children are being administered treatment. Their condition is stable,” the official added.

The incident, meanwhile, has raised concerns about food safety in the area, with residents now questioning the hygiene standards of local food vendors.

“Several y families, including my own, buy from that vendor regularly. After what happened recently, none of us feel safe eating street food anymore,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Eldeco housing complex.

