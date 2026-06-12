Forest dept to probe allegations of illegal tree felling at industrial unit in Sahibabad

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad forest department has initiated an inspection into allegations of unauthorised tree felling at an industrial unit in Sahibabad Industrial Area, with officials saying further action will be decided after verification of facts on the ground. District forest department officials said the matter came to the department’s notice through its field staff, following which an inspection team was deployed. (HT Photos)

District forest department officials said the matter came to the department’s notice through its field staff, following which an inspection team was deployed.

“We have sent a team of officials to conduct an inspection of the site to ascertain the actual situation. Further action will be initiated based on the findings of the inspection,” divisional forest officer (DFO), Ghaziabad, Isha Tiwari told HT.

The inspection pertains to reports that trees were allegedly cut within the premises of an industrial unit in Site-IV of Sahibabad Industrial Area.

Forest officials said the exercise would determine the number and species of trees involved, whether any felling had taken place, and whether the requisite permissions, if required, had been obtained from the competent authority.

Talking to HT on Thursday, environmental activist Pradeep Dahalyia, who has submitted a representation to the chief conservator of forests (CCF), Meerut Circle, alleged that two peepal trees and one safeda tree were felled at the site without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Dahalyia said he had submitted photographs and videos purportedly showing the site and sought an inquiry into the matter.

He further alleged that complaints related to illegal tree felling and damage to green spaces in Ghaziabad often do not get adequate attention, adding that grievances submitted through official channels have not always resulted in action. He also alleged that individuals raising concerns about tree felling face difficulties in obtaining official responses.

Forest department officials, however, said the allegations contained in the representation are yet to be independently verified. They said that the department has already initiated an inspection and that any action would be based on the findings of the inquiry.

The incident has drawn attention amid growing concerns over the loss of green cover in urban and industrial areas of Ghaziabad.

Environmental groups and residents have repeatedly raised issues related to tree felling and shrinking green spaces, particularly in rapidly developing industrial and residential zones.

Notably, peepal trees are considered ecologically significant due to their large canopy cover and role in supporting urban biodiversity.

Environmental experts have often stressed on the importance of preserving mature trees, especially in densely built-up regions that already face challenges related to air quality and rising temperatures.

Notably, under applicable provisions governing tree preservation in Uttar Pradesh, permission from the competent authority is generally required before protected trees can be felled. Violations can draw penalties and compensatory plantation requirements, depending on the nature of the offence and findings of the inquiry.

Officials said a detailed inspection report would be prepared and submitted to senior authorities. Any action, they added, would be based on the findings of the investigation.