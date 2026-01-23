Form-6 applicants must submit declaration, age and residence proof under SIR: GB Nagar admin

GREATER NOIDA: As part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued detailed guidelines mandating the submission of a declaration form along with Form-6, also outlining the documents required to establish age and residential status of applicants, officials said on Thursday. Officials said the documents required will vary depending on the applicant’s date of birth. (HT Archives)

Under the SIR, applicants submitting Form-6 for inclusion of name in the electoral roll will be required to fill a declaration form, officials said.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and sub-divisional electoral registration officer Atul Kumar said, “Under the SIR-2026 programme, every applicant submitting Form-6 for inclusion of name in the electoral roll will be required to fill a declaration form. Applicants must ensure that their name and address are entered with correct spelling, along with a recent clear photograph and an active mobile number.”

For proof of age, applicants can submit either Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, high school or intermediate certificate mentioning date of birth, passport, or any other document establishing date of birth if none of the listed documents are available, officials said.

In cases where no documentary proof is available, special provisions have been made. Applicants aged between 18 and 21 years will be required to appear before the booth level officer (BLO), assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) or electoral registration officer (ERO) with an affidavit signed by their parents or guardian. If parents are not alive, a certificate issued by the village head, municipal corporation or nagar panchayat member may be submitted. Applicants aged 21 years or above may submit a self-declaration before the concerned election official.

For proof of residence, applicants may submit documents such as water, electricity or gas connection bills of at least one year, Aadhaar card, a current passbook issued by a bank or post office, passport, revenue records, or a registered sale deed. If none of these documents are available, on-site verification by the electoral registration officer will be conducted, officials said.

The declaration form accompanying Form-6 will also require applicants to provide details from the final electoral roll of 2003, including either their own details or that of their parents or grandparents, along with assembly constituency, part number and serial number. “No notice will be issued if the mapping matches official records. However, if the details are unavailable or do not match the database, applicants will be issued a notice and asked to furnish additional proof,” Kumar said.

In such cases, applicants may be required to submit any one of 13 specified documents, including government-issued identity cards, pension payment orders, pre-1987 government or institutional records, birth certificates, passports, educational certificates, domicile certificates, caste certificates, family registers, land or house allotment papers, or extracts from electoral rolls where applicable.

Officials said the documents required will vary depending on the applicant’s date of birth. Those born before July 1, 1987, must submit proof of date and place of birth, while applicants born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, will also need to submit similar documents for either parent. Applicants born after December 2, 2004, must submit proof for themselves as well as both parents.

Applicants born outside India will be required to submit a birth registration certificate issued by an Indian mission abroad, along with citizenship registration or naturalisation certificates where applicable.