Four arrested for assault on Noida dhaba owner

Noida: Noida Police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the assault of a dhaba owner in Phase 3 area, officials said.The man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly two kilometres, said the victim’s family. The victim’s family alleged that the accused had threatened them earlier and said the case should have been registered under charges of attempted murder. (HT Photos)

The accused have been identified as Shivraj Gaur, Satya Prakash Tiwari, Anil Mishra and Dinesh Gaur. The victim, Ramdayal (single name), 45, owns a dhaba in Phase 3, Noida and is a resident of Sector 71.

The incident took place near a market area in sector 71 on Monday night. The accused arrived in their car and began threatening the dhaba owner to close the shop, police said.

“Four people who recently leased a shop in the market began threatening my father. When he said we would call the police, they started assaulting him,” said Amit (single name), the victim’s son.

“Later, one of them tried to run over my father with their car. The first attempt failed, but he accelerated again and hit him, throwing my father onto the bonnet. He was dragged for almost two kilometres,” Amit added. The victim was later taken to a government hospital.

ACP (Central Noida) Umesh Yadav said, “Both parties run dhabas in the area and there was a dispute between them in the market. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.”

CCTV footage shows a person lying on the bonnet of a white car as it moves through the market area.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Amit said his father sustained severe injuries to the neck, with the upper portion severely damaged. Ramdayal has been discharged from the hospital and is undergoing treatment at home.

The victim’s family alleged that the accused had threatened them earlier and said the case should have been registered under charges of attempted murder.

Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109 (attempt to murder) 3(5) (common intention), Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and Section 125(b) (endangering life or personal safety of others).

The vehicle used in the incident—a Baleno car has been recovered, said police.